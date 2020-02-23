Fazl to be arrested if he comes for sit-in: Rashid

LAHORE: Prime Minister Imran Khan is making hectic efforts to strengthen the economy and taking effective steps to control inflation in the country, said Federal Minister for Pakistan Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmad on Saturday while talking to media persons at the Pakistan Railways Headquarters Lahore.

He said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership is in favour of strict action against the corrupt elements without discrimination of political affiliations and influence. He said nothing has happened in medical treatment of PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif in the United Kingdom, which created doubts about his disease.

Responding to a question, he said the government has no threat from the PPP and the PML-N as they are unable to do anything against the government. The MQM is supporting the government like the PML-Q.

He said a shuttle train will run between Lahore and Gujranwala and stop at Shahdra, Mureedke and Aimanabad. “We will obey the verdict of the Supreme Court of Pakistan on the Karachi Circular Railway. I have a meeting with Chinese ambassador on Monday. The traffic load of Karachi will be shifted to KCR.”

He said JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman would be arrested if he comes to Islamabad with an intention of a sit-in, however, he would be allowed to organize a gathering. To another question, he said Kashmiris are struggling for freedom and no power could shake their determination. Pakistan always supports the cause of the Kashmiri people. To a question, he said Iran and North Korea have been blacklisted while Pakistan has still been put on the grey list after appreciating steps taken by the government.