Traders observe complete strike against rising dacoities

BAHAWALPUR: Traders of Yateem Wala, Tehsil Haroonabad, on Saturday staged a demonstration and observed a complete shutter down against increasing incidents of dacoity and robbery.

The traders blocked Yateem Wala-Faqir Wali, Latifabad and Khichi Wala and Haroonabad roads in protest demanded immediate action against the increasing incidents of dacoities in their shops.

STATE-OF-THE-ART BUILDING: Islamia University of Bahawalpur Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Athar Mahboob has said that a state-of-the-art building for Pharmacy Department will be established at the Baghdadul Jadeed Campus.

This building would facilitate modern research and teaching in the field of Pharmacy, the vice chancellor said during the closing ceremony of second International Pharmacy Conference organised by the Department of Pharmacy, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur, here on Saturday. The country demands expansion in the health sector due to rapid growing population, he added.

The Islamia University of Bahawalpur was establishing allied health departments, including nursing, which had an ever increasing demand both nationally and internationally, he told. He said that the Punjab government had also agreed to provide funds for the new building of College of Conventional and Medicine, which would boost teaching and research in alternative medicines. Prof Dr Naveed Akhtar, Dean, Faculty of Pharmacy, said that as many as 170 national and international delegates participated in the conference and presented research papers in the field of Pharmaceutics, Pharmacology, Pharmacy Practice, Pharmacognosy and Pharmaceutical Chemistry in three-day proceedings.

ACCIDENT CLAIMS LIFE: A motorcyclist was killed in an accident here on Saturday.

Munawar Hussain was killed while three others sustained injuries when a motorcycle rickshaw and a motorbike collided on Bahawalpur-Hasilpur Road near Dera Bakha.