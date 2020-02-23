close
Sun Feb 23, 2020
78 cases of dacoity, theft solved

RAHIMYAR KHAN: City police have solved 78 cases of dacoity and theft. The police also recovered articles worth Rs 6.5 million besides recovering cars, motorcycles, gold jewelry, mobile phones cash and other goods from the accused.

It was said by DPO Muntazir Mehdi while addressing a press conference here.

