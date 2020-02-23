78 cases of dacoity, theft solved

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
RAHIMYAR KHAN: City police have solved 78 cases of dacoity and theft. The police also recovered articles worth Rs 6.5 million besides recovering cars, motorcycles, gold jewelry, mobile phones cash and other goods from the accused.
It was said by DPO Muntazir Mehdi while addressing a press conference here.
