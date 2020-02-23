President for giving due attention to special persons

LAHORE: President Dr Arif Alvi has stressed the need for giving due attention to special persons and said the gauge of civilization in any society is the measure of its care for its handicapped and invalid people.

The burden of psychiatric ailments is alarmingly high across the globe and needs maximum attention to prevent it from hampering the growth of the society, he said while addressing as chief guest at a seminar on “Autism and Child Psychiatry” at the Fountain House on Saturday.

Alvi inaugurated a block of the Fountain House and visited its different wards. The president, who reached Lahore on Saturday, will stay in the provincial metropolis for a couple of days. He will preside over convocation of the Fatima Jinnah Medical University at the Aiwan-e-Iqbal on Sunday (today) and address the inaugural session of 12th annual Nazria Pakistan Conference at the Aiwan-e-Karkunan-e-Tehreek-e-Pakistan on Monday (tomorrow).

“About 30 to 40 per cent population in the world is suffering from different mental disorders including autism. Special persons are part of the society. They deserve proper attention and care”, said Dr Alvi who is a dentist by profession. He stressed the need for creating job opportunities for special persons to make them useful citizens.

He suggested setting up call centres to help these people. He urged people to closely watch the behaviour of family members. Immediately contact qualified psychiatrists in case of autistic problems, he said. He suggested remaining careful in the presence of children as they are keen observers of their parents. “Children visualize the behaviour of their parents and environment at homes,” he said. The president was all praise for the Fountain House for providing matchless treatment and training facilities for autistic children. “These people are doing great services for the nation,” he said while stressing the need for establishing more such institutions to ensure provision of quality treatment facilities to every child suffering from autism.

Earlier, Founder Chairman of Akhuwat Foundation and Chief Executive of the Fountain House Dr Amjad Saqib briefed the participants about the contribution of the Fountain House in the treatment of psychiatric patients. He said the institution established in 1971 is now 650-bed largest such facility in South Asia. The Fountain House has so far successfully treated over 50,000 children who are now enjoying normal lives. “More than 300 children are studying at three schools set up by the institution,” he said. He urged people to come forward and take part in the noble cause of serving humanity. Justice (retd) Nasira Javed Iqbal, president, World Psychiatry Association, Dr Afzal Jawed and others were present.