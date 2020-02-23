PPP says PM doling out nation’s money to friends

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Saturday alleged that Prime Minister Imran Khan was doling out nation's money to his friends and inaugurating the projects which were already inaugurated by ex-prime ministers Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani and Raja Pervaiz Ashraf.

“The Wasila-e-Haq, Wasila-e-Rozgar and Wasila-e-Taleem are parts of Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) and thousands of people are getting benefit from Hunarmand Naujawan programme and are doing their own businesses,” said the PPP Secretary Information Dr Nafeesa Shah in a statement.

Dr Nafeesa Shah said Benazir Income Employees Stock Scheme represents the vision of President Asif Ali Zardari. She said that on one hand, over 800.000 women have been taken out of BISP and on the other Rs22 billion have been stolen from Benazir Income Stock Employees Scheme.

“The projects which were inaugurated by Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani and Raja Pervaiz Ashraf as prime minister are being inaugurated again by Imran Khan and there is only one project for Imran Khan and that is BRT project which is buried under massive corruption by Imran Khan’s cronies,” she said.

The PPP leader said the friends of Imran Khan were now demanding Rs4.37 billion more for BRT so that they can gulp that money as well.