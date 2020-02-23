Over 10,000 civilians killed in Afghan war in 2019: UN

KABUL: More than 10,000 civilians were killed or wounded in Afghanistan´s war last year, the United Nations announced Saturday, as a historic partial truce kicked in across the country.

According to the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA), 3404 civilians were killed and 6989 were injured in 2019. While the number was down five percent from 2018, it was nonetheless the sixth year straight that the war caused more than 10000 casualties, UNAMA said.

"Almost no civilian in Afghanistan has escaped being personally affected in some way by the ongoing violence," UNAMA head Tadamichi Yamamoto said." It is absolutely imperative for all parties to seize the moment to stop the fighting, as peace is long overdue; civilian lives must be protected and efforts for peace are underway."

The five-percent drop in casualties was attributed to the decrease in activity by the local Islamic State affiliate in eastern Afghanistan, which was largely wiped out last year.