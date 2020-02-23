Prince Harry, Meghan forced to ditch Sussex Royal brand

ISLAMABAD: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been forced to ditch their Sussex Royal brand after the Queen hired top lawyers to ban it.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex performed an embarrassing climb down after spending tens of thousands of pounds on their Sussex Royal website and trademarks.

In an extraordinary statement posted on their Sussex Royal website last night the couple accepted they would ditch the branding from the end of next month, but moaned that neither the Queen nor the government owned the word "royal" across the world.

The lengthy statement said: "While The Duke and Duchess are focused on plans to establish a new non-profit organisation, given the specific UK government rules surrounding use of the word Royal, it has been therefore agreed that their non-profit organisation, when it is announced this Spring, will not be named Sussex Royal Foundation.