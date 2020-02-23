close
Sun Feb 23, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
P
PPI
February 23, 2020

9 labourers die in Buner marble site mishap

National

P
PPI
February 23, 2020

BUNER: At least nine labourers died and five others injured when a big slab of marble fell on workers at a marble hill in Bampokh area of district Buner on Saturday.

Five bodies were removed to district headquarters hospital, Dagar. It was feared that about 10 more workers were buried under the debris and provincial disaster management authority had already sent machinery and rescue equipment to the site of incident.

Latest News

More From Pakistan