9 labourers die in Buner marble site mishap

BUNER: At least nine labourers died and five others injured when a big slab of marble fell on workers at a marble hill in Bampokh area of district Buner on Saturday.

Five bodies were removed to district headquarters hospital, Dagar. It was feared that about 10 more workers were buried under the debris and provincial disaster management authority had already sent machinery and rescue equipment to the site of incident.