India failed to push Pakistan on FATF blacklist: Firdous

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to PM on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has said India's efforts to get Pakistan included in the blacklist of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) have failed.

In tweets, she said acknowledgement of Pakistan's steps by the FATF was good news for the country and bad news for the enemies, adding, “We thank our iron brother China for fully supporting Pakistan.”

She maintained that Pakistan was a responsible state and had rendered great sacrifices in the war on terrorism. She pointed out that the FATF members had appreciated Pakistan's resolve regarding the remaining targets, which was recognition of Pakistan's efforts on this count.

Meanwhile, referring to the regional developments, Dr Firdous contended that durable peace and stability in Afghanistan would lead to regional peace and stability. “Positive and sincere role played by Pakistan in Afghan peace process will be written with golden words,” she remarked. She urged the parties to move forward for reducing violence and to sign peace agreement, adding peace, development and prosperity in Afghanistan was right of Afghans.

Dr Firdous acknowledged the fact that Afghan brothers, sisters and children had handled the unfortunate situation of generational unrest with bravery and that the peace agreement would be a milestone in this regard.

She was of the view that progress towards Afghan peace process was the manifestation of Prime Minister Imran Khan's political vision.

“His vision is that issues can be resolved through talks only, and not conflict,” she maintained.

Dr Firdous pointed out that the signing of agreement between Taliban and the US on February 29 was good news for peace and stability in the region and Pakistan welcomes it. She added that the parties concerned should bring about check in violence and move forward successfully for the peace agreement.

“Pakistan is a responsible state and we have rendered huge sacrifices in war against terrorism and FATF members have appreciated the determination of Pakistan for completion of rest of goals, which is an acknowledgement of Pakistan's efforts,” she said.