‘Bilateral trade far below than actual potential’

SIALKOT: Bulgarian Ambassador Aleksandar Borisov Parashkevov has said that Bulgaria and Pakistan have been enjoying friendly ties since 1965. Addressing the local industrialists and exporters at the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry here on Saturday, Aleksandaer Borisov said that despite warm ties between the countries, the volume of their bilateral trade was far below than its actual potential. He said that the exchange of delegations of business communities of the countries was needed and the trade and commerce related information between both the countries was vital for the promotion of bilateral trade. He said that close cooperation between the chambers of both countries must be encouraged to enhance bilateral trade.