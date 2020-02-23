Elderly woman seeks help from authorities, fears for life

PESHAWAR: A 70-year-old woman has appealed to authorities to take notice of the injustices of her own sons, alleging they were bent on taking her life only to occupy her six kanal land, which her husband had left for her.

Talking to reporters at Peshawar Press Club on Saturday, the elderly woman Sawon Bibi complained that she has come from Malakand to register her complaint against her sons. She said that her sons had expelled her from the house after the death of her husband. Accompanied by other well-wishers, she said that her own sons searched for her like enemies. “Once they tried to throw me in a water well but the local people saved me,” she said adding that she later registered a case her sons with the Dargai police. The elderly woman said when she failed to get justice she registered a case against her sons in Batkhela but to no avail.

Living in Wartair, Barmkhel, Sawon Bibi said that she was disappointed with the existing system where the police and other authorities could neither stop her sons from injustices nor could take any action despite her complaints against them. She said she did not know what to do now. “I have come here to report against my sons and request the high-ups to provide me justice,” she said, adding that she wanted the government to sell her property and rid her of the injustices of her sons.