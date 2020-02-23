close
February 23, 2020
Rs100m for Balakot hospital

MANSEHRA: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has sanctioned Rs100 million for tehsil hospital Balakot.

“The chief minister has sanctioned Rs100 million funds to resume construction work on the hospital,” Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Ahmad Hussain Shah told reporters in Balakot on Saturday.

He said work on the hospital would resume shortly, adding the money was released on his demand. The previous Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government had sectioned Rs550 million funds in 2017 for the hospital which was destroyed in the 2005 earthquake. However, it could release hardly an Rs30 million funds.

