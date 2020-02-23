Efforts being made to arrest Ehsanullah Ehsan: Ijaz Shah

NANKANA SAHIB: Interior Minister Ijaz Shah said on Saturday that efforts were being made to arrest former spokesperson of the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) who had earlier escaped from custody.

The interior minister was talking to media after a tree plantation ceremony at the District Commissioner’s office, reported Geo News.

Last week, Shah admitted for the first time that the ex-TTP spokesperson had escaped from the state’s custody after an audio message of the militant stating the same started doing the rounds on social media.

The interior minister commented on the security situation of the country, saying that the UN chief’s visit and other heads of state coming to Pakistan was a positive development.

“The Bangladesh cricket team coming to Pakistan after the Sri Lankan cricket team is good news,” he said. “The PSL being hosted in Pakistan speaks of the success of our security institutions.”

On the issue of Pakistani students stranded in Wuhan, he said meetings were being held daily to address the issue. “Whatever is best for the country and for the students will be done,” he said.

Security sources had said the state had launched many successful anti-terrorism operations based on information provided by Ehsan.

Soon after surrendering in Feb 2017, the former TTP spokesperson, during a TV interview, admitted his involvement in several terrorist incidents.

Ehsan had stated in the ‘confession’ that terrorist organisations were working with Indian and Afghan intelligence and security forces to carry out subversive activities in Pakistan.