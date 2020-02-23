If Farogh unveils things, I’ll also do so: ex-AG

ISLAMABAD: Former attorney general of Pakistan Anwar Mansoor Khan has said what he told the Supreme Court of Pakistan had been said to him verbally. Also he had been shown many things, but he can’t go into details.

When required, he would expose these points, he said, adding that if Federal Law Minister Farogh Naseem unveils the secret, he will also do the same. In response to those who are saying that “I am lying”, he said actually they are lying. He said he did not resign under force but did so on his will. Farogh Naseem was present in the court and if he had any objection to my point of view, he could have said they did not give any such directive to the attorney general. He said Prime Minister Imran Khan has called him for a meeting which he will attend.

Talking to a private TV channel, Khan said that on the first and second day, there was no issue when Farogh Naseem and Shahzad Akbar came out of the court along with him. On the third day, he raised a new issue which was not appropriate. He said the judges can give their stance on his performance. He has been practicing for 40 years and there was no issue like that.

He said he did not know anything about hiring a firm to spy on Justice Faez Isa and his family. He knew it only after documents came before him. He is yet to see some of the documents. He said many things were hidden from him and some were exposed, but he will not talk about these things at the moment.

He said it was his duty to plead the case as the attorney general of Pakistan. It is the duty of the attorney general to plead the government case in the Supreme Judicial Council. Two points were visible that the properties were registered and when all the three properties were registered, there was no confusion over them. The issue is this if evidence had been produced, many documents would have come forth. However, all evidence is yet to come. The reason for which is that this case is yet to reach a categorical stage. He said one reality is clear for which the reference has been filed. The court has been requested to judge the case and decide whether the property belongs to Justice Isa or his wife? This is a small issue and there should be no confusion over that. He said he doesn’t think that there is any mischief or any other angle to the story. Regarding the services chiefs’ appointment case, Anwar Mansoor said it was law ministry’s job, not his as AG, to draft any law or notification, and the ministry fell under Farogh Nasim. As the law minister, he is responsible for that thing (notification), the ex-Ag added.

Anwar Mansoor said he was satisfied after his interaction with “different people” several that there was no surveillance of judges.