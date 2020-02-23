Afghan peace process: Treaty to be signed in Pakistan’s presence

MULTAN: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi Saturday said the Afghan peace treaty would be signed in the presence of Pakistan because it was quite impossible to deliver goods without Pakistan’s participation in the final agreement.

Talking to the media here, he said efforts for the success of Afghan peace process were a Herculean task.

Pakistan, he said, was making efforts to constitute an extensive delegation after Feb 29 to promote intra-Afghan dialogue.

“It was not an easy task and Pakistan’s honest efforts made the process finally successful and result-oriented,” he added.

He said Pakistan made the world realise that Afghan peace was only possible through peace talks and not war.

“Pakistan convinced the world to make efforts for a political solution to the Afghan problem through dialogue. It was hard to convince Taliban for peace process, but Pakistan made them join the peace process,” he added.

Qureshi said Pakistan played a key role in resumption of peace process, which had been suspended since US President Trump tweeted about suspension of Afghan peace process after killings in Afghanistan. Pakistan made positive efforts for early resumption of dialogue, he added. The foreign minister said Pakistan played a key role in the release of two abductees and resumed dialogue in Doha, which was not an easy task.

He said signs were positive as both parties in Afghan peace process had declared settling of affairs and reaching an agreement.

He underlined the need for addressing the issue of reducing violence before signing of an agreement on Feb 29.

He said not only the US, but also the entire world acknowledged and appreciated Pakistan’s role in resolution of the Afghan issue.

The US special envoy on Afghan affairs Zalmay Khalilzad visited Islamabad a couple of days back and Prime Imran Khan held a detailed meeting with him and discussed all affairs.

He said Zalmay Khalilzad also held a detailed consultation with him and they finalised a roadmap for the peace process.

Qureshi said he had informed Zalmay Khalilzad that some forces were conspiring to sabotage the whole peace process. He told the visiting officials that the conspirators were direct beneficiaries of war in Afghanistan and the US and its allies should focus on them also.

He said US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo visited Pakistan at a time when there were tensions between Pakistan and the US. It was his first interaction with Pompeo and he underlined the need for rephrasing relations with Pakistan.

Mike Pompeo linked improvement in US-Pakistan relations with improvement in peace process in Kabul, he said.

“I made Mike Pompeo realise that we have honoured our commitments and helped materialise the Afghan peace process.

“Now it is a responsibility of the Afghan leadership which had paid a heavy price in the form of financial and human losses. Now it should come forward and think about their future,” he added.

Earlier, Qureshi went on his mass contact campaign in his constituency NA-156 and addressed a public meeting. He said the dreams of some people to hold midterm elections or bring about an in-house change would not come true. “People have rejected those people in the last general election,” he added.

He said the PTI government would complete its constitutional term at any cost.

“Those claiming to topple the government are using tactics to avoid the accountability process. The PTI government is combating mafias and it has happened for the first time in the history that the powerful have been held accountable. The PTI is determined to recover the looted wealth,” he added.

He said year 2020 would be the year of economic prosperity of the country. He said the government was taking stringent measures to curb inflation.