Homeless man charged in London mosque stabbing

LONDON: A British court on Saturday charged a 29-year-old homeless man with causing grievous bodily harm and possessing an illegal knife he used to stab a mosque leader during prayers.

Suspect Daniel Horton stabbed London Central Mosque´s muazzin Raafat Maglad during daily prayers on Thursday.

London police quickly ruled out a terror motive.

Maglad was treated at a London hospital and returned to the mosque for Friday´s evening service with his arm wrapped in a sling. "I forgive him. I feel very sorry for him," Maglad told reporters on Friday. "To me, as a Muslim, I don´t need to put any hatred in my heart."

Prosecutor Tanyia Dogra said Maglad had suffered a wound to his neck. She also told the court that the two men knew each other because Horton had come to the Regent´s Park area mosque in northwest London several times over the years.

Horton was remanded in custody ahead of another court hearing on March 20.