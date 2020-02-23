Indian govt attacked for spending huge money on Trump’s Ahmedabad visit

ISLAMABAD: The visit of the United States (US) President Donald Trump to India is generating controversies on daily basis who is landing in Ahmadabad tomorrow (Monday) as the major opposition Congress has raised the question about the expenditures for the public meeting of the visiting president in the capital of Indian state Gujrat belongs to Narendra Modi.

Indian Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi has attacked the Narendra Modi-led government over the huge amount of money being spent on Trump's visit to Ahmedabad. She questioned the role of a committee which is the organiser for Trump's event in Ahmedabad. "Rupees one hundred crore is being spent on the visit of President Trump. But this money is being spent through a committee. The members of the committee do not know that they are its members. Does the country not have the right to know which ministry gave how much money to the committee? And what is the government hiding in the garb of the committee?" Priyanka citing a news report in her social media message.

Priyanka was referring to the "Trump Nagrik Abhinandan Samiti" which is managing the US president's visit to Gujarat's Ahmedabad. The 'Abhinandan Samiti' has spent over Rs100 crore on the beautification of city ahead of visit. Senior party leader Anand Sharma while addressing a press conference said that we have come to know that a quota has been fixed for schools, colleges and universities (to send students for Trump's welcome).