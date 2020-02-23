Landikotal residents protest over killing of Khassadar in encounter

LANDIKOTAL: A large number of residents, political parties’ workers and family members on Saturday blocked the Pak-Afghan Highway in protest against the alleged killing of a local by the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) in Peshawar the previous day.

Adnan Shinwari and four others were killed in a police encounter in Regi area of Peshawar on Friday.

The protesters placed big stones on the road at Charwazgay Chowk and chanted slogans against the police for the killing of those in its custody. They were holding black flags as a mark of protest and demanding judicial inquiry into the killing.

Speaking on the occasion, ANP Khyber district President Shah Husain Shinwari, Qabail Youth President Israr Shinwari, Pakistan People's Party leader Shah Rahman and others said the slain young man was a serving member of the Khassadar force. They said that five months ago he had been picked up by the security forces from his home. They maintained that the members of the bereaved family were patriotic Pakistanis.

The protesters blocked the road for all kinds of traffic and threatened that their protest would continue till the government provided justice to the affected family.

Ismail Khan, father of Adnan, said that his son was innocent. He said that if his son was guilty then why he was not presented in the court. He said that Adnan was a serving member of Khassadar force and no complaint was made against him. He said his son was taken away from his home in Landikotal five months ago and was released two months later.

He added that one week after his release, his son was again arrested and his bullet riddled body was found in Peshawar the other day.