Sun Feb 23, 2020
Elderly woman fears for life

National

PESHAWAR: A 70-year-old woman has appealed to authorities to take notice of the injustices of her own sons, alleging they were bent on taking her life only to occupy her six kanal land, which her husband had left for her.

Talking to reporters at Peshawar Press Club on Saturday, the elderly woman Sawon Bibi complained that she has come from Malakand to register her complaint against her sons. She said that her sons had expelled her from the house after the death of her husband.

She said that her own sons searched for her like enemies. “Once they tried to throw me in a water well but the local people saved me,” she said.

