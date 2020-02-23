close
Sun Feb 23, 2020
BR
Bureau report
February 23, 2020

Labourer killed, three injured in roof collapse

National

BR
Bureau report
February 23, 2020

PESHAWAR: A labourer died and three others sustained injuries when the roof of a building collapsed in Scheme Chowk here on Saturday. An official of the Rescue 1122 said that teams were rushed to the spot immediately after reports of roof collapse in Scheme Chowk on Kohat Road. The rescue workers rescued four labourers from the rubble and shifted them to hospital. One labourer Inayat died while the three injured persons were being treated.

