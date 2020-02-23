US-Taliban peace deal to prove milestone: Firdous Ashiq Awan

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Saturday said the peace deal between the United States and Afghan Taliban would prove a milestone in achieving lasting peace in the entire South Asian region.In a tweet on her social media account, she said Pakistan welcomed the historic pact being inked between the US and Afghan Taliban on February 29. She said the significant progress was reflection of the political acumen of Prime Minister Imran Khan as his vision is to resolve issues through dialogue instead of war because war is not the solution to any problem.

Dr Awan said the sincere role of Pakistan in the peace agreement would be written in golden words in the region’s history. Both parties the US and Taliban were agreed to stop violence in the region and they should proceed ahead. She said peace and prosperity is the right of Afghans as they have been fighting violence since generations.