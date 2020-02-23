Umar is as clean as he was ten year ago, says Kamran

KARACHI: Discarded Test stumper Kamran Akmal on Saturday requested media to wait till the final outcome of the investigation regarding his younger brother Umar Akmal who has been suspended by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) under article 4.7.1 of the anti-corruption code the other day.

"No decision has come yet about Umar. I request media not to report anything until the outcome of the investigation," Kamran said at a news conference here on Saturday.

Kamran smashed a superb 101, his third century of the PSL history and the first of the fifth edition, to shepherd his side to a superb six-wicket victory over holders Quetta Gladiators here at National Stadium on Saturday. "I know my brother Umar, he cannot do any such thing. He is as clean as he was ten year ago when he came to international cricket," he said.

However he was quick to add that he would accept whatever the result would come. "Umar has helped the anti-corruption unit more than any other player," Kamran said.

The suspension the other day also denied Umar the opportunity to represent Quetta Gladiators in the PSL-5. He was replaced by discarded international allrounder Anwar Ali. Kamran said he was very happy that his team Peshawar Zalmi won the game. "I am really happy that my team won today. My plan was to play a long innings and that helped," Kamran said. However he was quick to add that his international centuries had more value as they were for Pakistan.

When asked that despite showing good performance he is being ignored for national duty Kamran said: "My job is to perform and the rest is upto the selectors what they do."

"Previously there was another selection committee and now there is another," Kamran said.

When pressed if again he was ignored what he will do, Kamran replied:"I will leave that on God, don't worry."

Kamran said if picked whatever role he would be given by the team management he would go according to that. Kamran said that there should be a certain criteria for selection which must be based on the performance of a player in the one-day and four-day cricket. "If you bring in someone through T20 performance and if he does not click then what will happen. Its important that a player could groom by performing constantly in the one-day and four-cricket which brings in him maturity.

And then his selection is often productive for the national team," Kamran said. He said that he did not feel any sort of pressure. "I always take pressure of my cricket and nothing else. I play a regular club cricket and work hard even in off-season which helps in competitive cricket," Kamran said.