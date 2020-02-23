Rami joins Sochi

MOSCOW: French World Cup winning defender Adil Rami has joined Russia’s Sochi club, hours after being dropped by Turkey’s Fenerbahce, the Russian Premier League website said Saturday. The 34-year-old soccer star will play as Number 23 for Sochi, the Russian Premier League said, without giving details of his contract. Fenerbahce announced Friday that they were ending the contract with Rami, who had failed to make his mark since his pre-season signing. Newly-promoted Sochi, owned by billionaire Boris Rotenberg, a close friend of Russian President Vladimir Putin, are currently bottom of league, four points from the safety zone.