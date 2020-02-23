Fawad calls for rigorous drive against corruption

KARACHI: Quetta Gladiators leg-spinner Fawad Ahmed on Saturday said that Pakistan lacks any such system which could work on the mental health and behaviour of the players.

"Some players struggle behaviour-wise and Pakistan lacks in such a system which could work on the mental health of the players," Fawad told a news conference while commenting on the anti-corruption in cricket, a subject which came under discussion with reference to Umar Akmal's recent case.

He said that the more rigorous anti-corruption drive would be the more cricket could be safeguarded from such evils.

He said in Australia such system is very strong and everything is quite comfortable there.

Commenting on crushing defeat his team Quetta Gladiators tasted at the hands of Peshawar Zalmi, Fawad said: "We were totally outclassed. Zalmi used conditions nicely and took the game away from us."

"Kamran's innings was one of the best which I have seen in cricket. He is a smart player of spin bowling and every shot he played went outside the boundary," Fawad said. He said that despite having stayed at the wicket for a full 20 overs by Jason Roy Gladiators could not score more. "Its always not easy for any cricketer from England, Australia and South Africa to adjust in such conditions so quickly," he said. Fawad said that they will learn from this defeat and would try to come on hard in future games.

However Fawad was quick to add that he was still happy with his bowling. "I am still happy with my bowling. I did not bowl badly but you know today Kamran played an outstanding innings," Fawad said. He appreciated the standard of the PSL.

"The PSL is fairly good. You know every franchise has picked around six overseas players and they can have more option to pick the right combination for every game keeping in view the team's requirements," Fawad said.

"For the last four to five years I have been bowling very well. But you know I have to find right pace to which I should stick. Its very tough," he said.

He also suggested that if the timing of the matches is a bit delayed then more crowd would come.

"You know its very difficult for the people to get time from their routine duty. Yes, on week-ends they can come if matches start around 6:30 pm. If double headers are reduced and the PSL is extended for one more week then it may help pull off more crowd especially on Saturdays and Sundays," Fawad said.

About losing Umar Akmal just before start of the PSL, Fawad said: "Umar is a good player and it is not easy to replace him. Anwar Ali is also a good allrounder but losing Umar was really a blow not for the team only but for Umar also," the leggie said.

Fawad remained very expensive, taking two wickets at the cost of 40 runs in 3.3 overs.

The 38-year old Fawad, who has also played cricket in Pakistan, has played three ODIs and two T20 Internationals for Australia.