Lahore Qalandars face Islamabad United today

LAHORE: Lahore Qalandars will be hosting former champions Islamabad United in their second and Pakistan Super League season five fifth match here at the Gaddafi Stadium on Sunday.

Qalandars will be desperately looking for a change of fortunes in their second encounter of the home coming PSL after their humiliation on Friday at the hands of Multan Sultans.

United however, stood far stronger then Qalandars in their previous eight encounters. Islamabad won six of the eight while Qalandars surprised two time former champions twice. Islamabad has already licking its wounds from their opening match loss to Quetta and will not flounder in their upcoming games to have a perfect record while Qalandars has like its previous PSL stints would always be hoping for win but they have lot of ground to cover.

Teams: Lahore Qalandars: Sohail Akhtar (c), Shaheen Afridi, Jaahid Ali, Salman Butt, Ben Dunk (wk, Aus), M Faizan, M Hafeez, Dilbar Hussain, Chris Lynn (Aus), Samit Patel (Eng), Seekkuge Prasanna (SL), Farzan Raja, Haris Rauf, Usman Shinwari, Dane Vilas (wk, SA), David Wiese (SA), Fakhar Zaman.

Islamabad United: Shadab Khan (c), Faheem Ashraf, Asif Ali, Saif Badar, Amad Butt, Zafar Gohar, Rizwan Hussain, Colin Ingram (SA), Akif Javed, Musa Khan, Dawid Malan (Eng), Colin Munro (NZ), Rumman Raees, Luke Ronchi (wk, NZ), Ahmed Safi Abdullah, Phil Salt (Eng), Dale Steyn (SA), Hussain Talat.