Sammy gets honorary citizenship

KARACHI: President of Pakistan Dr Arif Alvi has announced honorary citizenship and the highest civilian award for Peshawar Zalmi's skipper Darren Sammy in recognition of his services for the revival of international cricket in the country and his love for it.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) tweeted on Saturday that the president of Pakistan Dr Arif Alvi will confer the highest civilian award and honourary citizenship to Darren Sammy on March 23 for his invaluable contribution to cricket in Pakistan. "Sammy’s services are unforgettable. Citizenship and the highest civil award is an honour for both Sammy and Peshawar Zalmi," Zalmi's owner Javed Afridi said. Javed Afridi on February 19 during a joint news conference here at the National Stadium had requested the PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani that he had put up an application with the Pakistan's President Dr Arif Alvi for the honourary citizenship for Sammy and the Board chief should try to help expedite the process. And just days after that the news emerged that Sammy will be honored with the honorary citizenship and the highest civilian award.

Zalmi's spokesman said in the PSL-II final Zalmi's entire squad came to Lahore under the leadership of Sammy. The spokesman said that Sammy lives in the heart of Pakistan's fans through his Pushto and Urdu tweets. During his last few visits Sammy was seen every time paying tribute to the founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam M Ali Jinnah by paying visit to his tomb here.

Sammy, the other day, in a news conference also hinted that he deeply loves Pakistan and has always helped the country's cricket. Sammy was the first foreign player out of 36 playing in the PSL-5 who arrived here a few days before the start of the country's marquee tournament which is being held entirely in the country. Karachi, Lahore, Multan and Rawalpindi are hosting the 34-match event which will last till March 22. The final will be conducted in Lahore.