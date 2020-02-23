Williamson, Taylor ensure New Zealand head India

WELLINGTON: Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor combined to ensure New Zealand held a first innings lead in the first Test against India in Wellington on Saturday but the advantage was not overwhelming.

India stayed in the hunt with three wickets in the final session including Williamson for 89 and Taylor for 44 and the wicket was showing early signs of taking spin.

Williamson and Taylor’s 93-run stand for the third wicket was enough to lift New Zealand from 73-2 to be ahead of India’s 165 before the tourists fight back.

When bad light brought an early end to the day, New Zealand were 216 for five, to lead by 51.

Ishant Sharma, coming back from injury and struggling with jetlag after arriving in New Zealand four days ago, was the pick of the Indian bowlers with three for 31 off 15 overs.

However, with the initial green cover fading from the wicket there were early signs of spin which could impact on New Zealand batting last at the Basin Reserve.

Williamson, called to the middle following the early dismissal of Tom Latham and was rocked by Sharma with the first ball he faced but from there he returned to his patient, confident self.

He put on 47 with Tom Blundell (30) for the second wicket before being joined by Taylor to put New Zealand in front.

The New Zealanders were clearly relishing home conditions in their first Test since being thrashed 3-0 in Australia.

Taylor, New Zealand’s highest run scorer and celebrating his 100th Test, received a standing ovation when he entered the arena where he looked in fine touch as he peppered the boundaries with six fours and a six.