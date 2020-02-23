Prince Harry, Meghan to stop using ‘Sussex Royal’ brand

LONDON: Britain’s Prince Harry and his wife Meghan will no longer use the “Sussex Royal” label when they begin their new life outside the royal inner circle in the spring, their spokeswoman said Friday.

The couple will formally step down as senior royals from March 31 and will no longer carry out duties on behalf of Queen Elizabeth II after that date.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex do not intend to use ‘SussexRoyal’ in any territory post Spring 2020,” said the spokeswoman.

They will also not use the name for their new non-profit organisation, due to be announced in the coming months, she added.

The couple currently use the name for their popular Instagram account and a website set up after their shock announcement. They also have made dozens of trademark applications for various products.

They announced on Wednesday that their new life will begin on April 1, when they will give up their office at Buckingham Palace — the queen’s London residence.

Harry, the 35-year-old second son of the heir apparent Prince Charles, will remain sixth in line to the throne, with no change in the line of succession.

The former army officer will also keep his military ranks of major, lieutenant commander and squadron leader in the army, navy and air force, the spokeswoman announced.

He and Meghan, 38, will continue to be known as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. They have been living in a luxury mansion on Canada’s Pacific west coast with their baby son Archie since the New Year.

Harry and Meghan first used the Sussex Royal name when they created their own household following a split from brother Prince William.