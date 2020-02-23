Londoners rally for Assange ahead of extradition hearing

LONDON: A few hundred protesters marched across central London Saturday to call on Britain to reject WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange´s extradition to the United States at hearings that start next week.

A London court is to meet Monday to assess Washington´s request to hand over the media freedoms activist so he can be tried for releasing classified files in 2010 about US campaigns in Afghanistan and Iraq. The 48-year-old Australian is facing 18 counts — 17 of them under the US Espionage Act — that could see him sentenced to prison terms of up to 175 years. Supporters of Assange´s freedom gathered outside the Australian government´s representative office and then marched though central London for a rally outside parliament. Some chanted “journalism is not a crime” and held up banners mocking Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

The UK government plays no formal role in the extradition case. Monday´s hearing is expected to last a week and then resume for a second session starting on May 18. Any ruling is likely to be appealed by the losing side and Assange could remain locked up in a high security London prison for many more months. “I don´t really understand why Julian is in jail here,” Assange´s father John Shipton told the crowd on London´s Parliament Square. Others attending included Pink Floyd rock group co-founder Roger Waters and Greece´s former finance minister Yanis Varoufakis. Fashion designer and activist Vivienne Westwood wore a neon green paper halo with the word “angel” written in black marker.

Assange was “the angel of democracy,” she explained. The case was injected with a dose of intrigue last week when the defence claimed US President Donald Trump had promised to pardon Assange if he denied Russia leaked emails of his 2016 election rival´s campaign.