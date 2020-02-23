‘Trump cheats at golf’: Bloomberg mocks president with billboard

LAS VEGAS: Democratic White House hopeful Michael Bloomberg mocked Donald Trump with a giant billboard on the Las Vegas Strip on Friday, fueling their feud as the US president visits the city for a rally. “Donald Trump lost the popular vote,” read one slogan on the world-famous street lined with casinos, while another read “Donald Trump´s wall fell over. The giant digital billboard is just two miles (three kilometers) down the Strip from Trump´s own hotel, where the president is staying while in Las Vegas. Bloomberg is vying for the Democratic nomination to take on Trump at November´s election, and has focused his fire on the president rather than candidates from his own party. When Bloomberg did face fellow Democrats at a Las Vegas debate on Wednesday, Trump was quick to crow: “Worst debate performance in history!” Perhaps inevitably in a row between billionaires, golf was also a theme of the billboards — “Donald Trump cheats at golf,” read a third sign. “A lot of people cheat at golf, it´s probably true,” said Gerry Frenze, a transport company owner from Delaware who was in town for a convention Friday. “But I don´t like the idea (Bloomberg) can buy his way into office. His wife, Kim Corrigan, had little sympathy for Trump.