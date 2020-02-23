Number of US troops wounded in Iran attack now at 110

WASHINGTON: The number of US troops who sustained traumatic brain injury when Iran launched missiles at their base in Iraq last month has risen to 110, the Pentagon said Friday. The figure is one higher than the last toll, which was announced on February 10. All of the wounded were diagnosed with mild traumatic brain injury, the Pentagon said in a statement, adding that 77 had already returned to duty. Meanwhile 35

were transported to Germany for further evaluation, of whom 25 have been sent to the United States, it added.