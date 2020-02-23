London police charge homeless man with mosque stabbing

LONDON: London police on Saturday charged a 29-year-old homeless man with causing grievous bodily harm and possessing an illegal knife he used to stab a mosque leader during prayers. Suspect Daniel Horton stabbed London Central Mosque’s muazzin Raafat Maglad during daily prayers on Thursday. London police quickly ruled out a terror motive. Maglad was treated at a London hospital and returned to the mosque for Friday’s evening service with his arm wrapped in a sling, “I forgive him. I feel very sorry for him,” Maglad told reporters on Friday.