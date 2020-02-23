close
Sun Feb 23, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
AFP
February 23, 2020

Merkel’s party mired in crisis

World

AFP
February 23, 2020

BERLIN: Senior members of German Chancellor Angela Merkel´s ruling Christian Democratic Union warned Saturday the party was in crisis as it tries to keep its distance from both the hard right and left.

The issue has come to a head in recent weeks in the small eastern state of Thuringia, where uproar followed a move by CDU regional lawmakers to join the far right AfD in voting to oust a popular Left party politician as state premier.

The breaching of a “firewall” preventing any cooperation between centrist parties and the anti-immigrant AfD has sparked soul searching on both wings of the CDU.

Latest News

More From World