Merkel’s party mired in crisis

BERLIN: Senior members of German Chancellor Angela Merkel´s ruling Christian Democratic Union warned Saturday the party was in crisis as it tries to keep its distance from both the hard right and left.
The issue has come to a head in recent weeks in the small eastern state of Thuringia, where uproar followed a move by CDU regional lawmakers to join the far right AfD in voting to oust a popular Left party politician as state premier.
The breaching of a “firewall” preventing any cooperation between centrist parties and the anti-immigrant AfD has sparked soul searching on both wings of the CDU.
