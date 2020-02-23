close
Sun Feb 23, 2020
AFP
February 23, 2020

Exiled Dalai Lama marks 80 years as Tibet's spiritual leader

World

AFP
February 23, 2020

NEW DELHI: The Dalai Lama on Saturday marked the 80th anniversary of his enthronement as the spiritual leader of Tibet, a position held almost entirely in exile and as a target of constant vilification by the Chinese state.

Hundreds of miles from Lhasa’s imposing 1,000-room Potala Palace, the sandal-wearing monk now ministers to his fellow Tibetan exiles from Dharamsala in the foothills of the Indian Himalaya. Partly because the ageing leader has cut back on his punishing travel schedule, but also due to China’s growing economic and political clout.

