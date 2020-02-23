Zubcic storms to giant slalom World Cup win in Japan

NAEBA-SAN, Japan: Croatia’s Filip Zubcic produced a sizzling second run to win the Japan leg of the men’s World Cup giant slalom on Saturday.

The 27-year-old trailed in 12th place after the first run at Yuzawa Naeba but stormed to the best combined time of two minutes, 37.25 seconds, edging out Switzerland’s Marco Odermatt by seven tenths with American Tommy Ford taking third.

“It was a difficult race, the quality of the snow wasn’t good,” Zubcic told reporters.

“I made a big mistake on the first run, but I was able to get it back on the second.”

Norway’s Henrik Kristoffersen, who took silver in the giant slalom at the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics, led after the first run, clocking 1:16.63 ahead of countryman Leif Kristian Nestvold-Haugen.