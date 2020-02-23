Hasaranga stars as SL clinch ODI thriller

COLOMBO: A late cameo by Wanindu Hasaranga helped Sri Lanka pull off a thrilling chase to edge out West Indies by one wicket in the first One-day International on Saturday.

Hasaranga hit an unbeaten 42 after coming in to bat at number eight as Sri Lanka chased down their target of 290 with five balls to spare and lead the three-match series 1-0.

Hasaranga held his nerve after Sri Lanka slipped to 253 for seven following the departure of Thisara Perera for 32 to register his highest ODI score.

He built crucial partnerships including a 38-run stand with Perera and then put on 27 runs with Lakshan Sandakan for the ninth wicket.

With one to get off the last six ball Sandakan was run out but Keemo Paul bowled a no ball.

“Of course, winning is the ultimate thing but we made couple of mistakes that we have to learn from,” skipper Dimuth Karunaratne said after the victory.

“Both me and Avishka Fernando could have converted our fifties into bigger scores but we will look to correct that in future.”

Karunaratne and Fernando, who made 50, put on 111 runs for the opening wicket to lay the platform for what turned out to be the highest successful chase at the Sinhalese Sports Club ground.

For the West Indies, Alzarri Joseph claimed three wickets after Shai Hope made 115 in his team’s 289 for seven.

In response, Sri Lanka lost their way after their strong start despite wicketkeeper-batsman Kusal Perera hitting 42 coming in at number three.

Leg-spinner Hayden Walsh and Paul took two wickets each.

Score Board

Score Board

Sri Lanka won toss

West Indies

S Hope b Udana 115

S Abris b T Perera 3

D Bravo run out 39

R Chase b Pradeep 41

N Pooran c Karunaratne b Udana 11

*K Pollard c Sandakan b Udana 9

J Holder run out 12

K Paul not out 32

H Walsh not out 20

Extras (b1, lb2, w4) 7

Total (7 wickets, 50 overs) 289

Did not bat: A. Joseph, S. Cottrell

Fall: 1-10, 2-87, 3-172, 4-193, 5-207, 6-230, 7-240

Bowling: Pradeep 10-0-42-1, T. Perera 7-1-40-1, Udana 10-0-82-3, Mathews 3-0-17-0, Sandakan 7-0-42-0, Hasaranga 10-2-47-0, De Silva 3-0-16-0

Sri Lanka

A Fernando c Hope b Joseph 50

*D Karunaratne c Hope b Holder 52

K Perera c Bravo b Paul 42

K Mendis c Joseph b Walsh 20

A Mathews c Hope b Joseph 5

D de Silva c Paul b Walsh 18

T Perera c sub (Powell) b Joseph 32

W Hasaranga not out 42

I Udana c Hope b Paul 0

L Sandakan run out (Ambris) 3

N Pradeep not out 0

Extras (lb11, nb1, w14) 26

Total (9 wickets, 49.1 overs) 290

Did not bat: N Pradeep

Fall: 1-111, 2-121, 3-153, 4-168, 5-201, 6-215, 7-253, 8-262

Bowling: Cottrell 10-0-69-0, Holder 10-0-44-1, Paul 8.1-0-48-2, Joseph 10-0-42-3, Chase 6-0-38-0, Walsh 5-0-38-2

Result: Sri Lanka won by 1 wicket

Man of the Match: W Hasaranga (SL)