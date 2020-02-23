Pakistan lacks system for players’ mental health: Fawad

KARACHI: Quetta Gladiators leg-spinner Fawad Ahmed on Saturday said that Pakistan lacks a system to work on the mental health and behaviour of players.

“Some players struggle behaviour-wise and Pakistan a system to work on the mental health of players,” Fawad told a news conference while commenting on the anti-corruption in cricket, a subject which came under discussion with reference to Umar Akmal’s recent case.

He said that the more rigorous anti-corruption drive would be the more cricket could be safeguarded from such evils. He said the system in Australia was very strong and everything was quite comfortable there.

Commenting on the crushing defeat his team Quetta Gladiators tasted at the hands of Peshawar Zalmi, Fawad said: “We were totally outclassed. Zalmi used conditions nicely and took the game away from us.

“Kamran’s innings was one of the best which I have seen in cricket. He is a smart player of spin bowling and every shot he played went outside the boundary,” Fawad said.

He said that although Jason Roy stayed at the wicket for full 20 overs, Gladiators could not score enough runs. “It’s not easy for any cricketer from England, Australia and South Africa to adjust to conditions here so quickly,” he said.

Fawad said that they would learn from this defeat and would try to come hard in future games. However, he was quick to add that he was still happy with his bowling. “I am still happy with my bowling. I did not bowl badly but you know today Kamran played an outstanding innings,” said Fawad, who took two wickets for 40 runs in 3.3 overs.

He appreciated the standard of the PSL. “The PSL is good. You know every franchise has picked around six overseas players and so they have many options to pick the right combination keeping in view the team’s requirements,” Fawad said.

“For the last four to five years I have been bowling very well. But you know I have to find right pace to which I should stick. It’s very tough,” he said.

He suggested that if the timing of the matches was a bit delayed there would be larger crowds to watch the matches. “You know it’s very difficult for people to get time from their routine duty. Yes, on week-ends they can come if matches start around 6:30 pm. If double headers are reduced and the PSL is extended for one more week then it may help pull off more crowd, especially on Saturdays and Sundays,” Fawad said.

About losing Umar Akmal just before the PSL, Fawad said:”Umar is a good player and it is not easy to replace him. Anwar Ali is a good allrounder but losing Umar was really a blow,” the leggie said.

The 38-year-old, who has played cricket in Pakistan, has played three ODIs and two T20 Internationals for Australia.