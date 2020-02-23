Blooming flowers herald spring

Islamabad : Though the barren brown branches of trees give a beautiful winter look to the cities, but one cannot deny the happiness to see the arrival of colourful buds in spring that adorn the trees along with light green supple and tender leaves that sprout from its lifeless branches.

February till March are the months that mark the arrival of spring giving colour and new life to trees and cities. After the chilly weather, the people enthusiastically wait for spring to arrive as they love to take a stroll in parks amongst lush green trees with gentle breeze unlike chilly winds of winter, that keep people mostly indoors.

The local parks of the twin cities are adorned with beautiful colourful floral beds as well as the main intersections on the main roads. The fragrance of these flowers appeal to the daily commuters who could admire the beautiful road junctures while passing through them.

The fruit trees of plums, peaches, apricots, loquat have started blooming white and pink flowers, that look beautiful to see.

The seasonal flowers are planted a month before so that they are in full bloom in the arrival of spring. Petunia, Pansy, Gazenia, Dahlia, Ranunculus and roses of different colours mostly bloom in spring and remain intact till June.

With the help of latest information available online, one can easily identify a huge variety of flowers and plants with so many apps helping the plant lovers. The ones with the green fingers mostly take help from these apps to identify, sow, nurture and care about their plants. Only take a picture of the flower and you can get all the information about the flowers and its care is accessed.

Islamabad has so many public and private garden groups in which people can interact with each other, have workshops of sowing, nurturing certain plants and flowers are conducted. This circle consists of young and old people who love to share some local and imported plants with the other group members and gets appreciated of their efforts. Garden competitions are also conducted by different private societies that encourages the habit of gardening and flowering among the residents.

Mostly people living in other cities plan their vacation in spring to see the beauty of these twin cities, admiring its beauty, its greenery, green belts and its properly planned infrastructure. The sight of the whole city from top of the mountain, mesmerizes people who go there on the mountains to appreciate its beauty.