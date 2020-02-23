Heliski expedition promotes tourism in Pakistan

RAWALPINDI: A week long Heliski expedition, joint venture of Afiniti and ISPR, culminated at Shogran on Saturday, says a press release.

More than 60 foreign skiers including high level foreign dignitaries from different countries were part of the expedition to promote tourism and explore immense potential of Pakistan’s snow clad mountains for adventure sports.

The participating members included men and women from Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, Greece, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Switzerland, UK and USA.

Earlier on arrival, the group interacted with Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

The expedition members also visited Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Directorate where DGISPR briefed them about improved security environment in Pakistan for sports and tourism as a result of successful counter terrorism efforts.