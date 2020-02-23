Bryson leads by one in Mexico

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MEXICO CITY: Bryson DeChambeau put on a putting clinic on the way to an eight-under par 63 and a one-shot lead in the WGC Mexico Championship over Erik van Rooyen and Patrick Reed.
America’s DeChambeau rolled in 143 feet of putts as he built a 36-hole total of 11-under par 131 at Club de Golf Chapultepec.
Former Masters champion Reed was also red-hot on the greens on the way to a 63 that put him at 10-under alongside South Africa’s van Rooyen — who had nine birdies without a bogey in a 62 on his 30th birthday.
World number one Rory McIlroy came alive late on the way to a two-under par 69 that put him two off the lead alongside Japan’s Hideki Matsuyama and American Justin Thomas.
Matsuyama was 11-under for the tournament after posting nine birdies in his first 15 holes, but two late bogeys saw him sign for a seven-under par 64. Thomas was atop the leaderboard at 10-under after his eagle at his 10th hole of the day — the first — but eventually signed for a 66.
DeChambeau’s fireworks on the greens included a 46-foot birdie putt at the seventh, which followed a 26-footer at No. 6. DeChambeau had teed off on 10 and rolled in a six-footer for his first birdie of the day at 11.
