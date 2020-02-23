Fertiliser output up in first half

ISLAMABAD: Production of nitrogen and phosphate fertilisers grew 4.88 percent and 4.93 percent, respectively, in the first half of the current financial year compared to corresponding period of the last year.

According to the provisional quantum index numbers of large scale manufacturing industries, over 1.606 million tons of nitrogen fertiliser were produced during the period (July-December 2019/20), as against the production of 1.531 million tons during the corresponding period last year. Production of phosphate was recorded at 339,137 tons in the first half as against 323,214 tons a year earlier.