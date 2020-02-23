Italian police raid Russian biathletes’ hotel

ROME: Italian police carried out an early-morning anti-doping raid on Saturday on the Russian team’s hotel at the biathlon world championships, a police spokesperson confirmed to AFP.

Two Russians were targeted, biathlete Alexander Loginov, who won 10 kilometre sprint gold on February 15, and his personal coach Alexander Kasperovich, the head of Russia’s biathlon federation Vladimir Drachev told Russian news agencies.

Drachev said the search was “linked to the fact that Kasperovich was using another person’s accreditation”.

Loginov served a two-year ban for using the banned blood booster EPO from November 2014 to November 2016. “This could be a repeat case. They the police searched his things for one and half hours and confiscated his devices,” Drachev said.

An Italian police spokesperson told AFP the raid had been requested by “prosecutors in Bolzano”.

“The alleged offence comes under article 586 bis of the penal code use or administration of doping products,” the spokesperson said.

“Two people are concerned, both of them are Russian nationals, an athlete and his coach.”

Loginov has already won gold in the sprint and bronze in the pursuit, and is due to compete in Saturday’s relay.

Loginov told Match TV channel that police woke him and fellow biathlete Evgeniy Garanichev by bursting into their room.

Loginov could be unable to compete Saturday, the head trainer for the male biathletes, Sergei Belozerov told TASS news agency.

“I’m worried the police, after confiscating his computer and phone, could say before lunch that they need further information and pull him out,” Belozerov said, while adding that Garanichev will compete.

Russia’s sports ministry announced that it had been informed of the search.

“The Russian sports ministry intends to continue working actively to defend the rights of clean athletes, at the same time supporting the most strict measures in proven cases of breaches of ant-doping rules,” the statement said.

The Russian Olympic Committee in a statement expressed “extreme concern at the events”.

Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told Russian television that diplomats in Italy and the Russian foreign ministry were trying to “clarify this situation”.

Earlier the Russian consulate in Milan was checking the media reports and contacting police, and had also sent a consulate staff member to help the athletes.