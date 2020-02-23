Nine labourers die in Buner land sliding

PESHAWAR: Nine labourers were killed and five others sustained injuries due to land sliding when a marble block in Salarzai area of district Buner, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, broke suddenly, rescue officials confirmed.

Labours were engaged in marble excavation when a heavy rock of marble suddenly broke down and trapped the workers underneath. Soon after the incident, local people started relief operation. Police and rescue officials also reached the spot and recovered nine bodies and rescued five others in injured condition. The injured were shifted to hospital. Doctors said four of the injured were in a critical condition, while one received minor injuries. The four critically injured were later shifted to Peshawar.