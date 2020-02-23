Two Kashmiri youths killed by Indian troops in IOJ&K

HELD SRINAGAR: Indian troops in their fresh act of aggression killed two more Kashmiri youths in Islamabad district of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K) on Saturday.

The troops killed the youths at Naina Sangam in Bijbehara area of the district during a cordon and search operation which started late Friday night. The operation continued till last reports came in.

Meanwhile, Indian police and troops have arrested over a dozen youths during house raids in different areas of the disputed territory. The police and troops conducted raids in different areas of Tral in Pulwama district and arrested 12 persons, dubbing them as militants.

The police conducted searches in Heff area of Shopian and arrested three youths Shahid Ahmad Butt, Zahoor Ahmad Padder and Bilal Ahmad Teli on the similar charges. The police arrested another youth Saqib Ahmad Lone from Khansahib area of Badgam district.