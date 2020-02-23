Khalid Jawed appointed as AGP

ISLAMABAD: The federal government on Saturday appointed Khalid Jawed Khan as new Attorney General for Pakistan (AGP).

The Ministry of Law issued a notification after President Arif Alvi approved a summary sent by Prime Minister’s House. His appointment comes days after Anwar Mansoor Khan resigned following his controversial remarks against judges. Prime Minister Khan on Friday okayed Jawed’s appointment and directed the law ministry to send a summary to the Presidency for the approval of the same.

Khalid Jawed is the son of ND Khan, a senior politician who also served as law minister during the second government of the PPP. He also held the post of attorney general previously during the tenure of former prime minister Benazir Bhutto. He enrolled as a high court advocate in 1991 and became an advocate of the Supreme Court in 2004.

Jawed obtained his LLB degree from London University, BCL (bachelor of civil law) degree from Oxford University, LLM from Harvard University and completed his bar at law from Lincoln’s Inn.

Jawed is a senior advocate who has appeared before the Supreme Court in a number of cases and also served as Advocate General for Sindh in 2013 as well as a member of the Privatisation Commission of Pakistan from 1995 to 1996.