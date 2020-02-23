Army capable of foiling all threats irrespective of cost: Gen Bajwa

Ag Sabah

RAWALPINDI: Marking the completion of three years of Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad, Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa vowed on Saturday the gains of two decades of war on terror shall be consolidated to achieve enduring peace and stability, as he stressed the Pakistan Army was capable of thwarting all threats to national security, irrespective of the cost.

In a series of tweets, Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Maj-Gen Babar Iftikhar noted the operation consolidated the gains of the past operations, indiscriminately eliminated the threat of terrorism and ensured the security of Pakistan’s borders.

Delivering the Army chief’s message, the DG ISPR quoted him as saying: “Gains of 2 decades of WOT (war on terror) shall be consolidated to achieve enduring peace and stability both for Pakistan and the region. Army is aware and capable of thwarting all threats to security and sovereignty of Pakistan, irrespective of the cost.”

Attributing the success to the security forces, the Army’s spokesman said the journey from terrorism to tourism was “backed by the entire nation and achieved unparalleled success at a monumental cost paid in men and material.

“[We pay] tribute to our martyrs, our real heroes, our pride. We also salute our resilient nation in defeating extremists’ ideology and for unflinching support to the armed forces.” The DG ISPR felicitated the nation on achieving peace and paid tribute to martyrs.

Meanwhile, over 149,000 intelligence-based operations were conducted in three years since the launch of the countrywide Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad on February 22, 2017 by Gen Bajwa after taking charge as the COAS in November 2016.

The intelligence agencies foiled more than 400 terrorist plans as militants and their facilitators were hunted down across the country. Pakistan Air Force, Pakistan Navy, civil armed forces (CAF) and other law enforcing agencies (LEAs) actively participated in the operation and successfully eliminated the menace of terrorism.

Military courts executed 344 terrorists and handed jail term to other 301 culprits. Fencing along 1,450 kilometres of Pak-Afghan border has been completed out of 2,611 kilometres. Out of 843 planned border forts, 343 have been completed while 161 are under construction.

The International Civil Service Commission (ICSC) of the United Nations announced the restoration of Islamabad’s status as a family station. The capital territory was included in the list of world’s most peaceful cities. British Airways resumed operation in Pakistan after ten years.

Peace has been restored in Karachi and the metropolis’ ranking has improved in the global crime index. International sports activities in the country have resumed as Pakistan hosted Sri Lanka and Bangladesh cricket teams as well as the Kabaddi World Cup 2020.