Sat Feb 22, 2020
February 22, 2020

Shujaat appreciates Asad

National

February 22, 2020

ISLAMABAD: Former Prime Minister and President Pakistan Muslim League Ch Shujaat Hussain on Friday appreciated the National Assembly Speaker, Asad Qaisar, for performing his constitutional role of custodian of the National Assembly in a neutral manner. National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser called on PML-Q President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain at his residence on Friday and inquired about his welfare. During the meeting, views were also exchanged about national political situation whereas Asad Qaiser congratulated Chaudhry Shujat Hussain on performing Umrah. ­­

