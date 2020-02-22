Man injured on resistance

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
TOBA TEK SINGH: A man was shot at and injured during a dacoity incident at Pirmahal on Friday. Tariq Mahmood of Chak 3/8R, Khanewal, was on his way to Pirmahal from Khanewal on a motorcycle when two motorcyclists intercepted him and tried to loot valuables. They shot at and injured him on resistance.
