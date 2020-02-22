LNG reference: Abbasi’s judicial remand extended

ISLAMABAD: The Accountability Court Islamabad Friday extended judicial remand of former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi till March 9 in a liquefied natural gas (LNG) case.

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi was produced before the court after the end of his judicial remand. During the hearing, the NAB prosecutor said arrest warrants of Shahid Muzaffarul Islam, an accused in the LNG case, were issued but he was not available at his home address. He further said the NAB will present comprehensive report in this regard on the next hearing, the court can exclude Muzaffarul Islam’s name from the reference by issuing his permanent warrants. Shahid Khaqan Abbasi’s lawyer opposed the move by stating that how one’s name can be excluded from the case in an incomplete trial? He argued that according to the NAB, Shahid Muzaffarul Islam was co-accused with his client Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in the reference. The court extended judicial remand of Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and adjourned the hearing till March 9.