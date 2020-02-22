Caretaker of shrine shot dead

OKARA: A caretaker of a shrine was shot dead by his disciple near Khingranwala Bridge on Friday. Reportedly, the Urs of Sain Hashmat Ali was going on when caretaker Sain Shaukat tried to stop accused Nadeem from eve-teasing, which infuriated him. Later, the accused allegedly shot Shaukat dead. Sadar police have registered a case.

THREE ABDUCTED: Three people were abducted in separate incidents here on Friday. Reportedly, accused Saleem and his accomplices allegedly abducted Rabia, the daughter of Bushra Bibi, over marriage issue at Ghafoor Town. In the second incident, accused Irfan and his accomplices allegedly abducted Sana, daughter of Saleem, at 41/3R village. In the third incident, Muhammad Hanif’s son Siddique was allegedly abducted by accused Bilawal Ali.

BOY ASSAULTED: A six-year-old boy was sexually assaulted at Siddiqnagar on Friday. The child was playing outside his home when accused Ali Qurban took him to a house and allegedly sexually assaulted him.